Govt taking action against hospitals refusing Swastha Sathi cards: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state government has taken action against 55 private hospitals which refused to accept Swastha Sathi cards.

Speaking at the assembly while elaborating a reply by her cabinet colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, Banerjee said a regulatory commission has been formed to take steps against those healthcare facilities which refuse patients having the health cards.

"Let me make one thing clear. No hospital can refuse Swastha Sathi card holders," she added.

The government has taken action against 55 hospitals and addressed 63 complaints of the health card violations, she said, adding 2,44,71,559 families have been brought under the Swastha Sathi scheme, she added.

"Whenever we come across such cases, we will take strict action against them at the administrative level," the CM added.

Banerjee said the government has spent Rs 8,000 crore for the scheme and 8.7 crore people have Swastha Sathi cards in the state.