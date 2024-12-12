Govt taking steps to control atrocities against women, minor girls: Karnataka Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the government is "actively working" to control atrocities against women and minor girls in the state.

Advertisment

He also mentioned that five lakh cameras have been installed across the state to prevent crime in the state.

Responding to a question by S Ravi in the Legislative Council, Parameshwara stated that the state government is taking cases of "atrocities against women and minor girls seriously" and will work "more effectively to address them".

Further, he said, 'safety islands' have been created to prevent atrocities at places where women work.

Advertisment

According to sources in the home department, 'safety islands' are devices installed in public areas to help people in distress contact the police. These devices are strategically placed in locations with high foot traffic, particularly where women are more likely to be present.

He added that the helpline number 1091 has been introduced to help women file complaints, and the helpline 1098 operates round-the-clock to address complaints about atrocities against children.

Parameshwara assured the House that more attention will be given to the speedy disposal of cases involving violence against women and POCSO cases in the courts. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH