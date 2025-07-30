Govt taking steps to curb cyber frauds: Scindia

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The government is taking various measures, including setting up the Digital Intelligence Platform, to curb cyber frauds, Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

He also highlighted that international spoofed calls have come down by 97 per cent.

The communications and home ministries have taken four to five major measures to deal with cyber crimes, he told the Lok Sabha.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) brings various stakeholders together.

It has coopted 620 institutions, including 570 banks, police institutions of 36 states and investigating agencies, Scindia said during the Question Hour.

A Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) software is being used wherein the data about individuals doing fraud with banks are categorised into various categories. The details are provided to all the banks and the transaction of such individuals are blocked, he said.

In his written reply, Scindia said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) undertakes efforts to prevent misuse of telecom resources for cyber frauds.

"Based on cyber fraud cases reported on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), DoT has disconnected 3.57 lakh mobile numbers of which highest number of mobile connections are from Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.

"Further, DoT has developed an indigenous Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytic tool ASTR to identify suspected mobile connections taken by same person in different names. More than 82 lakhs such connections have been disconnected after failing reverification process," he said.

DoT has also put in place a robust Know Your Customer (KYC) framework for issuing mobile connections to subscribers.

Scindia said DoT has also amended existing KYC instructions and introduced business connections framework where KYC of each end-user is made mandatory before activation.

"In addition, a robust KYC process for SIM Swap/replacement has also been introduced," he added.

Responding to a supplementary question, Scindia said state-owned BSNL and MTNL are back on the road to recovery.

The minister mentioned about the review meeting of BSNL this week, and said a business plan will be prepared, especially for each business circle. PTI RAM DV DV