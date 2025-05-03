Govt taking steps to make Kerala beaches attractive for tourism: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the government was taking steps to make the beautiful beaches in the state more attractive in order to further develop their tourism potential.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that as part of this endeavour, the first phase of the Muzhappilangad - Dharmadam comprehensive beach tourism project, has been completed and will be inaugurated on May 4.

He further said that the first phase was completed at a cost of Rs 79.51 crore and provides many facilities like a walkway, children's playground, toilet blocks, decorative lights, sculptures, and more.

This project will create a major breakthrough in the tourism development of Muzhappilangad, the largest drive-in beach in Kerala, he added. PTI HMP HMP ADB