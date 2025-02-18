Govt taking steps to promote beekeeping in Haryana: Shyam Singh Rana

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that while taking steps towards crop diversification in the state, emphasis is being laid on promoting beekeeping business.

The minister said for this, a beekeeping policy has already been made.

The Haryana government has set a target of producing 15,500 metric tonnes of honey in the state by 2030.

Under Haryana's beekeeping policy-2021, a 10-year action plan has been prepared with the aim of focusing on quality honey production through various quality interventions, said an official statement here.

Rana said the target under this scheme is to increase the production of honey from the current 4,500 metric tonnes to 15,500 metric tonnes by the end of 2030.

He said a new programme has been started to promote beekeeping activities in the state such as honey production, pollen extraction and quality assessment. Under this programme, special facilities are being given to the beekeepers.

The minister said Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre, Ramnagar, has been established in Kurukshetra district.

Beekeepers are trained at this centre so that they can start their own business.

He also said that special concessions are being given to beekeepers on purchasing goods from this centre. A provision has been made to give 85 per cent subsidy on purchasing boxes for beekeeping from here and 75 per cent subsidy on purchasing equipment.

From 2019-20 to 2023-24, 56,610 boxes have been made available to beekeepers.

The minister reiterated that the Haryana government is farmer-friendly and various welfare schemes are being run for benefits of farmers. PTI SUN AS AS