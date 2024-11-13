Govt taking steps to promote ecotourism in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that his government is taking steps to promote ecotourism in the state, aiming to benefit local communities and raise awareness about environmental conservation.

The state government is proactively working to promote ecotourism by offering tourists closer experiences with the wilderness and pristine ecosystems, while ensuring the conservation of natural resources, Sukhu said in a statement here.

He further emphasised that the initiative would create livelihood opportunities for local communities and increase awareness about ecosystem conservation.

"Ecofriendly tourism is a key driver for sustainable development and environmental conservation, allowing tourists to fully experience the beauty and wilderness of the state," the chief minister said.

The Congress government in the state has also approved alignment with the recent amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 2023, which will support ecotourism in a sustainable manner, he added.

Additionally, the state's Ecotourism Policy of 2017 has been revised to align with these new goals, Sukhu said.

The chief minister also mentioned that his government is centralising the coordination of ecotourism activities across the state to ensure synergy and uniformity.

"A new mechanism for coordinated planning and execution is underway, which will streamline the approach to ecotourism management," he said.

Tourism is a vital part of Himachal Pradesh's economy, with around two crore visitors drawn annually to its majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, rivers and trekking opportunities.

"However, many visitors miss the chance to experience the state's rich bio-cultural diversity. The state government is actively working to remove bottlenecks and ensure that every visitor enjoys a truly memorable experience," Sukhu said.

He said Himachal Pradesh's ecotourism offerings include trekking, camping, birdwatching and adventure sports, with new ecotourism sites and trekking routes being approved to meet tourists' preferences, while prioritising their safety.

The primary objective of these initiatives is to boost the state's economy by preserving forest resources, creating new employment opportunities for local communities and encouraging ecofriendly tourism, the chief minister said. PTI BPL ARD RC