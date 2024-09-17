Govt talking to Meitei, Kukis for lasting peace in Manipur: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The government is talking to both the Meitei and the Kuki communities for lasting peace in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The government also has plans to implement 'one nation one poll' within this tenure, Shah said at a press conference as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completes 100 days in office.

In his Independence Day address last month, the prime minister had made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election', contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the country's progress.

