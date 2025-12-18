Govt teacher arrested for beating two Class 9 students in Faridabad

Faridabad, Dec 18 (PTI) A government teacher was arrested for allegedly beating two Class 9 students with a stick for skipping school here, police said on Thursday.

A purported video of the alleged incident that occurred in the government senior secondary school in Saran area here has also surfaced on the internet, they said.

According to the police, the two students had left school on Monday without informing any teacher. When they returned on Tuesday, the accused teacher, Narender Rathi (46), allegedly hit the students' sole with a cane in front of the class.

A fellow student recorded the whole incident. After the video surfaced online on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at Saran police station, they added.

The Child Welfare Committee of the district recorded the statements of the students, the police said.

"The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. The government school committee was asked to submit a report within 24 hours, but we have not received it yet. Medical examinations of both children have also been conducted. The report did not confirm any serious injuries, but a further probe is underway", SHO of Saran police station Brahm Prakash said. PTI COR APL APL APL