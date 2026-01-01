Govt teacher arrested for molesting minor students in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) A government school teacher at a primary school under the Belghat area here was arrested for allegedly molesting the minor girl students, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Nawal Kishore (56), was taken into custody on Wednesday evening following allegations that he showed obscene videos and photographs to children and engaged in inappropriate conduct, they said.

The incident came to light after the minors informed their parents of alleged harassment.

The children alleged that the teacher would summon them individually under the pretext of checking homework, display objectionable material on his mobile phone, and then touch them inappropriately, SP South Dinesh Kumar said.

They further alleged that the accused threatened them with violence if they resisted or disclosed the matter, the police said.

The school has around 45 students. PTI COR CDN APL APL