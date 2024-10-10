Govt teacher in Jaipur suspended for 'getting massage' by student in class

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) A government teacher in Jaipur was suspended after a video in which she is purportedly seen getting leg massage by her student surfaced online.

An official was sent to the government school at Kartarpura for inquiry on Thursday after the video surfaced, Director, Elementary Education, Sitaram Jat said.

"In the primary inquiry, the conduct of grade-III teacher Rekha Soni was found against the rules following which she was suspended today," he said.

In the video, one student is seen giving a leg massage to the teacher who is lying in the classroom where other students are seen studying.

Another official said the teacher stated that she was not feeling well and was having pain in the leg. Therefore, she lied in the classroom and sought the help of the student to get some relief, according to the official.

"However, the conduct was not according to the rules. Therefore, action against her was taken," the official added.