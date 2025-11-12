Govt terms car explosion near Red Fort as 'terrorist incident'

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The government on Wednesday termed the car explosion outside Red Fort as a "terrorist incident" and directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

A Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his return from Bhutan, reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Observing a two-minute silence in honour of the innocent lives lost in the terrorist incident, the Cabinet adopted a resolution expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident and said the situation continues to be "closely monitored" at the highest levels of the government.

The prime minister visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital to meet the injured soon after he returned from a two-day visit to Bhutan. He also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The meeting comes two days after an explosives-laden car detonated outside Red Fort, killing 12 people. On the same day, eight persons, including three doctors were arrested when an inter-state "white-collar" terror module was busted.

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government," the resolution said.

Terming the car explosion as a "senseless act of violence", the Union Cabinet condemned this dastardly and cowardly act, and conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

It also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciated the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims.

"The Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many governments around the world," I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said reading out the Cabinet resolution.

The Cabinet also appreciated the timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity.

"Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable," it said.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed the government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen. PTI SKC SKU NAB SKL SKU KVK KVK