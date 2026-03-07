Govt terms 'fake' social media posts claiming it plans to create new UT near Siliguri corridor

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The government on Saturday described as "fake" social media posts which claimed that it was planning to create a new Union Territory comprising a few districts of Bihar and West Bengal near the Siliguri corridor. No such proposal is under consideration, it asserted.

"Social media posts are claiming that the Government is planning to create a new Union Territory comprising districts from Bihar and West Bengal near the Siliguri corridor. This claim is #Fake," the Press Information Bureau Fact Check said in a post on 'X'.

The PIB said, "There is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India". PTI ACB RT RT