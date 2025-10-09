Govt to award people who risked lives during rescue operations in North Bengal disaster

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) In recognition of their courageous role during the recent natural disaster in the northern part of West Bengal, the state government has decided to confer special awards on firefighters, SDRF personnel, police officers, engineers, and doctors who risked their lives in rescue and relief operations, a well-placed source said on Thursday.

The source said that the decision was taken to acknowledge the exemplary service of frontline workers during the crisis that claimed at least 32 lives.

"We have decided to reward the firefighters, SDRF personnel, police officers, engineers, and doctors who risked their lives in rescue and relief operations. The chief minister has also given her consent to the decision," the official said.

According to the official, Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal again on Monday, with Darjeeling included in her itinerary.

"She is expected to oversee ongoing reconstruction and repair work on the ground and hold a high-level administrative meeting during the visit," the official said.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to protest against the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for releasing water "without prior intimation" to it, he said.

The CM recently accused the DVC of deliberately releasing water from its dams “without informing the state government” and creating a flood-like situation in south Bengal districts during the Durga Puja festivities. The central PSU, however, rejected the charge. PTI SCH NN