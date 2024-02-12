Govt to bring new sports policy, increase financial incentives to athletes: HP CM

Shimla, Feb 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said a new comprehensive sports policy is in the pipeline, offering bigger financial incentives to athletes who bring glory to the state on the international stage.

Advertisment

The government is committed to raise the level of sports in the state and "determined to enable budding athletes to sharpen their skills and excel in their respective disciplines", he said, according to an official statement.

One of the pivotal aspects of the proposed policy is substantially increasing the prize money for athletes who bring "glory to Himachal Pradesh on the international stage", he said.

The chief minister said that this move will not only "incentivise excellence" but also recognise the relentless efforts of athletes, according to the statement.

Advertisment

Plans to augment infrastructure and enhance facilities underscore the state government's steadfast resolve to create an environment for athletes to thrive, he said.

Many sportspersons from Himachal Pradesh have showcased their prowess at the international level and the government is committed to further bolster their endeavours, the chief minister said.

The envisaged sports policy is a proactive approach towards nurturing talent and fostering sporting excellence, the statement said. PTI BPL ANB ANB