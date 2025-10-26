Govt to build houses for gold medal winners of State School Olympics: Kerala minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (PTI) Kerala Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday announced that the Education Department would construct houses for deserving gold medal winners of the Kerala School Olympics, the state's annual sports meet.

Addressing a press conference, he said the current objective is to build at least 50 such houses. "Discussions have already been held with various organisations, and the response has been very positive," he added.

The General Education Minister said he personally learned about the poor conditions of some athletes' homes, including those of gold medal winners and record-setters.

He noted that the CPI(M) Idukki District Committee would construct a house for Devapriya, an athlete from the hill district, while a house for Devananda, a native of Kozhikode, would be built by the Kerala Scouts and Guides under the Education Department.

Sivankutty also appealed to the public to support the Department in constructing houses for such children as part of the initiative.

The ongoing event will conclude on October 28.