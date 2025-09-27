Govt to consult people on preserving Zubeen’s works; Scindia, CRPF chief visit bereaved family

Guwahati/ Jorhat, Sep 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that consultations will be held with people close to Zubeen Garg and related to cultural field on how to preserve his works for the future generations, even as mourners continued to throng the singer’s Guwahati home on Saturday.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CRPF Director General GP Singh joined people from different walks of life in visiting the bereaved family of Garg at their residence in Kahilipara area of the city.

Scindia, before winding up his two-day visit to the city, met Garg's father, wife and other relatives.

"Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Zubeen Garg ji in Guwahati," the minister said in a post on Facebook.

He also paid floral tribute to the singer-composer, who died by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Talking to reporters later, he said, “It is with great sorrow that I am here today. He was a jewel of the country." Scindia said Garg was a bridge that connected Assam with the rest of the world through his creations and the entire nation is mourning his loss.

He had also paid tributes to the singer in the morning at a programme to mark the simultaneous nationwide launch of BSNL's ‘Swadeshi' 4G stack.

CRPF’s top official and former Assam DGP GP Singh also called on the bereaved family, meeting Garg’s father and wife.

“I have come from Delhi to pay my condolences and share this moment of grief with the people of Assam,” Singh told reporters later.

He said his contact was with Garg for several years, since his posting in Jorhat, and the death has been a personal loss for the top cop.

People from different fields, including students, continued to throng the residence to pay their last respects to the heartthrob.

Chief Minister Sarma, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, said opinions are being collected on how to preserve Garg’s works and legacy.

“Soon after Durga Puja, I will sit with people of the cultural field and those close to him on how to keep his creations alive. We have received many suggestions, like a ‘nahor’ tree (Indian rose chestnut) garden in each district, naming a major project after him, naming the cultural university in Majuli after him, etc. We will compile these and discuss,” he said.

“Zubeen belongs to the people. I am sure the people of Assam will come together to implement the decisions,” Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Union minister Pabitra Margherita and Assam Cabinet ministers held a discussion with different stakeholders in Jorhat on arrangements for 13th-day rituals in that eastern town.

“As per wishes of Garg’s friends and fans, the 13th-day rituals will be held in Jorhat on October one at the Jorhat Stadium,” state Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah said.

He said the family will perform Vedic rituals at the Stadium, while the ashes of the singer will be kept for public homage.

“An all-faith prayer meet will also be held. And the venue will be open for people from 8 am till dusk that day,” Borah added. PTI SSG MNB SSG NN