Govt to develop Marathi language varsity at Riddhapur into global institution: Fadnavis

Nashik, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that the government was striving to develop the Marathi Bhasha Vidyapeeth at Riddhapur in Amravati district into a globally renowned institution.

Speaking at the 38th All India Mahanubhav Parishad convention held in Nashik, Fadnavis said that the Riddhapur pilgrimage centre has played a significant role in keeping the Marathi language alive, and the state government is committed to resolving the issues faced by the Mahanubhav sect.

“Sarvagna Chakradhar Swami guided the common man spiritually and preached equality in society. Through his writings, he enriched the Marathi language and strengthened its foundation as a classical language,” the CM said.

Fadnavis said that old texts like ‘Leelacharitra’ and ‘Dnyaneshwari’ have been instrumental in achieving classical language status for Marathi, as they reflect the geography, history, and culture of contemporary Maharashtra.

“Despite several invasions, the Mahanubhav philosophy continued to flourish and spread across the state, the country, and even to Afghanistan. The sect has consistently upheld the ideals of equality and harmony, which remain crucial for the nation today,” he said.

Fadnavis said the government initiated the development of important pilgrimage centres associated with the Mahanubhav sect.

Newly elected national president of the Parishad, Mohan Karanjekar Baba, said that their several activities have progressed with the Fadnavis's support. He said the state government has approved funds for the development of various Mahanubhav pilgrimage sites, and the admission process has begun at Marathi Bhasha Vidyapeeth.