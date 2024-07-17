Govt to distribute assistive devices to nearly 800 disabled persons in UP on Thursday

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Different categories of assistive devices will be distributed to nearly 800 persons with disabilities at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on Thursday, an official statement said.

The 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment B L Verma, the statement issued on Wednesday said.

The camp is part of the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme, under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said.

The event, where assistive devices will be distributed to 791 pre-identified persons with disabilities, will witness the presence of local representatives and dignitaries.

According to the statement, the assistive devices distributed in the event will include motorised tricycles, hand-propelled tricycles, folding wheelchairs, walkers, walking sticks, Braille kits, rollators, behind-the-ear (B.T.E.) hearing aids, C.P. chairs, sensor-based electronic Sugamya canes, smartphones, Braille kits, and prostheses & calipers.

These devices aim to make the beneficiaries self-reliant and empower them to integrate into the mainstream of society, the ministry said.

This initiative affirms the central government's commitment towards empowerment of 'divyangjan' and its efforts to provide equal opportunities to persons with disabilities, allowing them to lead productive, secure and dignified lives, it added.

The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of DEPwD, will organise the camp.

It is the nodal implementing agency in coordination with the Badaun district administration for the distribution of the assistive devices, the statement said. PTI UZM BHJ BHJ