Govt to ensure 80 pc employment to Himachalis in industrial units: HP minister

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is ensuring that Himachalis are provided employment in all industrial, power and tourism units in the state, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said here on Friday.

Presiding over a review meeting of the labour and employment department here, Chauhan reiterated the resolve of the government to accelerate the pace of development and instructed the director of labour and employment to ensure 80 per cent employment to Himachalis in industrial units in the private sector, an official statement said.

Expressing satisfaction over the digitisation of 100 per cent employment exchanges of the state, he said that the registration and renewal can now be done online and private employers can upload the details of vacancies in their organisations on the 'eemis' portal.

Chauhan added that at present, 567 private organisations are registered on this portal.

An amount of Rs 16.83 crore has been provided to 18,404 beneficiaries of the unemployment allowance scheme during the current financial year till date, the minister said.

Several reforms have been made by the government to enhance 'ease of doing business' and the industrial units are required to submit a single online integrated return instead of five manual returns under various labour laws, the statement added.

The concept of online registration and renewal of establishments has been introduced in the state and to ensure time-bound delivery of various services to the citizens, 13 services have been covered under the HP Public Service Guarantee Act 2011, the minister said. PTI BPL IJT IJT