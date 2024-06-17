Govt to establish centre of excellence for education of differently abled in Kandaghat: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government will establish a first-of-its-kind "centre of excellence" in Solan district for differently abled children and adults up to the age of 27.

Sukhu said the 'Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyangjans' would offer quality education and comprehensive facilities, including playgrounds and residential accommodation in Tikkari village of Kandaghat area.

The chief minister assured that the state government would ensure timely completion of the centre.

"The state government is steadfastly committed to completing the project within two years, with adequate funding provisions. A 45-bigha plot of government land has been identified in Tikkari village of Kandaghat area and ownership of the land has been given to the department of social justice and empowerment to set up this project," Sukhu said.

"The Public Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to conduct contour mapping, prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and initiate the tender process once the DPR is ready," he added.

Sukhu said that the proposed facility would cater to 300 differently abled students and provide all essential facilities to them.

"The PWD has done its preparatory work in setting up this project and Social Justice and Empowerment has studied various national institute models and identified courses for visually and hearing-impaired students," Sukhu said.

"A committee comprising experts in visual and hearing impairment, along with representatives from Composite Regional Centre, Sundernagar, has been formed to finalize the modalities for the center. To further refine the project, a visit to the Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities in Chennai is planned. This visit aims to study the institute's model and incorporate best practices into the Kandaghat centre," he added.

The chief minister further said that over the past one and a half years, the state government has worked tirelessly to support marginalized sections of the society and has advocated for their rights.

"Numerous initiatives have been introduced to improve their welfare and integrate them back into the mainstream of society," he added.