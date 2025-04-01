Govt to form committee for decision on assets of MTNL and BSNL in Mumbai: Scindia

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said a committee of government officials will be formed to take a decision on the assets of public sector telecom companies Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in Mumbai.

The committee will comprise officials of the state urban development department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the central government's telecommunications department, and its report will be submitted in four weeks, Scindia was quoted as saying in a release.

The Minister of Communications attended a meeting organised at the Sahyadri Guest House here on the BSNL's assets in Mumbai and the communication system in Maharashtra. The meeting discussed in detail the assets of BSNL and MTNL in Mumbai, construction of mobile towers, communication systems to be created under the BharatNet programme.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Union Telecom Secretary Neeraj Kumar, BSNL's Managing Director Robert Ravi and others also took part in the meeting.

Scindia said the BharatNet project is being implemented to create a fast communication system for every gram panchayat in the country, and added that Maharashtra has done a good job in the phase I of the project.

The BharatNet project aims to provide broadband connectivity to all the gram panchayats in the country.

Under phase II of the project, a communication system should be established up to every remaining gram panchayat in the state as well, he said.

Scindia said that under BharatNet's phase II, one lakh towers of 4G network will be set up across the country.

These towers are planned to be set up mainly in unconnected areas. This will create a good communication system even in the most remote areas of the state, he said.

The Union minister also suggested removing the obstacles in creating a communication system in rural areas, he said.

Fadnavis assured full co-operation in strengthening the communication system by linking remote areas like Gadchiroli.

Security cover will be provided in the extremely remote areas of Gadchiroli to set up towers. If a communication system in remote areas is strong, it will be convenient to connect the local youth with modern technology, he said.

The government will work to create connectivity systems in all gram panchayats in the state under BharatNet phase II, he added.

CM Fadnavis assured that the state will be at the forefront of the country in the project's second phase as well.

Reservations on BSNL and MTNL properties in Mumbai will be examined. Action will be taken to remove the reservations as per the rules. The government intends to create various facilities for citizens on these properties. The state government will take action based on the recommendations of the committee formed, Fadnavis said.

Deputy CM Shinde said if a communication system is established in the remote areas of Gadchiroli, it will be possible for the state government to completely eradicate Naxalism.

"The government's efforts to eradicate Naxalism will be strengthened if a communication system is established," he said. PTI MR NP