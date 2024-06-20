Govt to form high-level committee to look into NTA's functioning: Pradhan

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The government will set up a high-level committee to look into the functioning of National Testing Agency and recommend reforms, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Thursday amid a raging row over medical entrance exam NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET.

"The government is going to form a high-level committee regarding reforms in NTA. The committee will be expected to make recommendations to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocols. Zero-error testing is our commitment," Pradhan said at a press conference.

"The panel will be notified soon, it will also have global experts," he added. PTI GJS GJS KVK KVK