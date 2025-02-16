Govt to host 2nd state water ministers' conference in Udaipur

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti will organise the second All India State Water Ministers' Conference in Rajasthan's Udaipur, officials said on Sunday.

Themed "India@2047 - A Water Secure Nation," the two-day event beginning Tuesday aims to advance the country's water security agenda in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed and water-secure India, they said.

Building on the foundation laid at the first conference in Bhopal in January 2023, the event will focus on concrete measures to implement Water Vision@2047, the ministry said in a statement.

The Bhopal conference had identified five key areas -- water security, water use efficiency, governance, climate resilience, and water quality -- resulting in 22 actionable recommendations that have since guided state-level water management strategies.

The Udaipur conference will delve into critical aspects of water governance, including transboundary cooperation, innovative financing, and community participation, the statement said.

The ministry said the conference will be structured around six thematic pillars essential for effective water management: strengthening water governance, expanding water storage infrastructure, improving drinking water services, optimising irrigation and other water delivery services, enhancing demand management and efficiency, and integrating river and coastal management. PTI UZM RHL