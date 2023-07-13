Govt to introduce bill in assembly for social security to every person: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the government would introduce the Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill in the assembly session to provide social security to every person in the state.

The eighth session of the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will start from Friday.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide social security to every person, Gehlot said while addressing a social security pension beneficiary programme at the chief minister's residence here.

The state government is ensuring social security to people of the state through various schemes. The Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill will be another important step of the state government in this direction, Gehlot said.

He said that the cabinet has given its consent to the bill and it will be brought in this assembly session.

The chief minister said that according to the basic spirit of the Constitution, every person has the right to live with dignity, and the state government has made efforts in this direction, an official statement stated.

By implementing the Chief Minister's Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the state, instead of the 100 days in the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme, 125 days of employment is being made available, he said.

Similarly, a law has been made and implemented in the form of 'right to health', under which the government is now responsible for the complete treatment of every person, Gehlot said and added that around one crore people are being given social security pension in the state.

Referring to the earlier Congress-led UPA government, he said that the people of the country were given right to education, information, employment and food security by the previous central government.

The present central government should also implement a social security law on the same lines, the chief minister said.

During the programme, a large number of beneficiaries participated through video conferencing from the Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur.

Gehlot said that benefits of 10 schemes are being given in inflation relief camps of the state government. These schemes are going to ensure social security, he said. Scooty is being given to girl students and at the same time, free uniforms and milk are being provided to the students of government schools, he added. The chief minister said that six lakh children are being benefited under the Palanhar scheme. PTI AG ANB ANB ANB