Govt to introduce bill on illegal immigration in budget session: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday said the state government will introduce a bill in the state assembly aimed at strictly curbing illegal immigration.

The proposed legislation will be presented in the upcoming budget session, he said.

According to an official statement, Saini also said the government has set a target to make 70 per cent of the villages in the state drug-free by the end of 2025.

Saini chaired a state-level review meeting in Panchkula, which was held with senior police officers to assess law and order in the state, the statement said.

The state government will soon unveil a policy to reward police personnel for their exceptional service. This policy will not only recognize and encourage good work but will also provide for strict action against any lapses in crime prevention, the CM said.

According to the statement, Haryana has witnessed a significant reduction in crime rates. In particular, incidents of crime against women have decreased in 2024 compared to the previous year, and the state has made commendable progress in addressing cybercrime, Saini added.

The CM also said police officers have been instructed to take stringent action against criminals, and directed them to be sensitive towards the public.

"A target has also been given to further the de-addiction campaign, with the goal of making 70 per cent of the villages drug-free by the end of 2025. Besides, instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the illegal drug trade," he said.

Saini said instructions have been given to police to launch a campaign targeting criminals involved in activities such as extortion calls made from abroad, as well as those aiding them within the country.

He said a battalion of the Haryana Police will be established to strengthen law and order in Nuh district.

For this, the officer concerned has also been instructed to identify land, he added.

The CM said the BJP government had committed to implementing schemes worth Rs 300 crore for the modernization of the police force, as outlined in the party's election manifesto.

Police department has been directed to prepare a detailed proposal and submit it to the state government at the earliest, the statement said.

Saini said that police are continuously enhancing their infrastructure to effectively combat cybercrime, with the aim of completely curbing cyber fraud and apprehending cybercriminals.

Over the issue of Rohingya, the CM said Rohingya and those coming illegally from Bangladesh will be identified, and a list will be compiled.

Following this, appropriate decisions will be made about them, said Saini.

On some individuals operating crime networks from abroad, he said since this is an international issue, the Haryana Police regularly coordinates with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He asked all superintendents of police (SPs) to focus on eradicating drug abuse in their respective districts to protect the youth.

Saini expressed his goal for Haryana to become number one in dismantling drug smuggling operations.

He also directed police to take stringent measures to curb cow smuggling cases. PTI CHS KVK KVK