Govt to invest about Rs 28,000 cr to set up 12 industrial nodes, build 100 industrial parks: President

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government has decided to invest about Rs 28,000 crore to set up 12 industrial nodes and develop 100 industrial parks near cities across the country.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, Murmu also said the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) initiative has made digital commerce more inclusive as small businesses now have equal opportunities to grow in the online shopping ecosystem.

"My government has decided to invest approximately 28,000 crore rupees to establish 12 industrial nodes and build 100 industrial parks near cities across the country," she said.

In August last year, the Cabinet had approved 12 industrial nodes/cities under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

The new industrial cities will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards, built "ahead of demand" on the "plug-n-play" and "walk-to-work" concepts.

This approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

Murmu said the government has implemented several significant measures to promote ease of doing business in the country.

She added that the government considers small entrepreneurs as the backbone of the economy and it is committed to provide them with new opportunities for self-employment.

"The Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs and the establishment of e-commerce export hubs are promoting various industries," she said, adding that the government has conducted an extensive review of laws enacted before the Constitution came into force.

Many laws are being repealed or amended to ensure that the entire system can meet the current social and economic challenges, the President said.

Over 40,000 regulations have been simplified or reduced and 3,500 provisions have been decriminalised.