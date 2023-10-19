Govt to launch 5,000 creches in city centres by next week: Irani

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The government will be launching 5,000 creches in city centres by next week, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said.

She also urged companies to offer competitive opportunities that make economic sense for girls and women to leave their homes and take up employment away from their hometowns, according to a statement issued by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Irani launched the CII Centre for Women Leadership at the CII National Council Meeting and said that Industry leadership needs to support legislative efforts. PTI UZM NB NB