Govt to launch Devolution Index Report on panchayats

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Minister of State for Panchayati Raj S. P. Singh Baghel will release the comprehensive Devolution Index Report on panchayats in the country which will provide insights into the progress of decentralization across states and Union Territories, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry in a statement issued here said the report titled “Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States – An Indicative Evidence Based Ranking 2024”, will be released by the Minister on February 13.

The ministry said it marks a milestone in India’s journey towards empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and realizing the vision of “Local Self Government” of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

"The Devolution Index, a result of meticulous research and empirical analysis, provides insights into the progress of decentralization across States and Union Territories," the ministry said.

Going beyond conventional metrics, the Index evaluates six critical dimensions: Framework, Functions, Finances, Functionaries, Capacity Building, and Accountability of the Panchayats.

"The Index specifically examines how ‘free’ Panchayats are to make and implement independent decisions, reflecting the true spirit of Article 243G of the Constitution. This article empowers State legislatures to devolve powers and responsibilities to Panchayats across 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule," they said.

The ministry added that the Devolution Index will serve as a tool for strengthening cooperative federalism and local self-governance, enabling States to identify areas for improvement and adopt best practices for more empowered and effective Panchayats.

It said the index will provide transparency in tracking Panchayat functioning and resource allocation for citizens, data-driven insights for advocacy and reform for elected representatives, and will serve as a roadmap for implementing effective decentralization policies for government officials.

Policymakers can use the Devolution Index to assess the overall health of local governance and identify where reforms are most urgently needed, the ministry added. PTI AO AS AS