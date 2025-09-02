Govt to launch guidelines on co-location of Anganwadi centres with primary school

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The government will release guidelines on Wednesday to highlight the role of early childhood care and education (ECCE) through integrated models, particularly by bringing Anganwadis and schools under one roof, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), in collaboration with the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSE&L), will launch the Guidelines on Co-location of Anganwadi Centres with Primary Schools on Wednesday.

The event will be attended by Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with senior officials from both ministries, state and Union Territory representatives, and Anganwadi workers, the statement said.

The initiative is seen as a major step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of creating a strong foundation for human capital in a Viksit Bharat.

The guidelines highlight the role of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) through integrated models, particularly by bringing Anganwadis and schools under one roof.

According to official data, more than 2.9 lakh Anganwadi centres are already co-located with schools across the country.