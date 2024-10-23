Govt to launch initiative to provide localised weather forecasts to gram panchayats on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will on Thursday launch a weather forecast service for gram panchayats which will provide them with localised daily weather forecasts for five days and enhance disaster preparedness, an official statement said.

Gram Panchayat Level Weather Forecasting, which will be launched in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), will also allow gram panchayats to check hourly weather forecasts and directly benefit farmers and villagers across the country, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Wednesday.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan and Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh will be present at the launch.

"As part of the government's 100 Days Agenda, this initiative strengthens grassroots governance and promotes sustainable agricultural practices, making rural populations more climate-resilient and better equipped to tackle environmental challenges," the statement said.

This is the first time that localised weather forecasts will be available at the gram panchayat level, supported by the IMD's expanded sensor coverage.

The forecasts will be disseminated through the ministry's digital platforms: e-GramSwaraj, Meri Panchayat app, and Gram Manchitra.

"These tools will also strengthen disaster preparedness and infrastructure planning. Furthermore, SMS alerts will be sent to panchayat representatives regarding extreme weather events like cyclones and heavy rainfall, ensuring immediate action to protect lives, crops, and property. This endeavour is a transformative step toward building climate-resilient communities at the grassroots level," the ministry said.

A training workshop on "Weather Forecasts at the Gram Panchayat Level" will be organised to mark the launch of this initiative. The workshop will be attended by more than 200 participants, including elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions and state panchayati raj officials, it said.

The training session will equip panchayat representatives and functionaries with the knowledge and skills to effectively utilise weather forecasting tools and resources at the grassroots level, empowering them to make informed decisions and enhance climate resilience in their communities.