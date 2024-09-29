Govt to launch revamped Vatsalya Mission portal for integrated child protection services: Official

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development is set to launch a revamped portal under the Vatsalya Mission that will integrate various child protection services currently spread across multiple platforms.

Speaking at the closing session of the ninth Annual National Stakeholders Consultation on 'Protecting the Rights of Children living with Disabilities', Ministry of Women and Child Development Secretary Anil Malik shared details of the upcoming changes, emphasizing the need for a more cohesive and efficient approach to child protection.

"In the next few weeks, we are going to launch a revamped portal for the Vatsalya Mission, where all present portals like Khoya-Paaya, TrackChild, Child Protection Services, and CARINGS will be integrated," Malik said.

The move, he said, aims to address gaps, duplications and ambiguities in child protection data, ensuring that decisions in emergency situations can be made more swiftly and with better coordination.

Malik noted that the current system has its limitations, as children in emergency situations require immediate and well-coordinated action.

"Right now, there are gaps because a child is in an emergency situation, and decisions have to be taken in a coordinated and fast manner," he added.

Malik revealed that the government has fully taken over the national child helpline, which was previously operated in partnership with non-state actors.

The helpline has now been integrated with the national emergency helpline, 112, and the women's helpline, creating a comprehensive support network.

"The response time has reduced significantly," Malik said, adding the helplines now share voice and data information seamlessly.

In addition to these initiatives, he highlighted the ongoing efforts to establish specialized child care institutions for children with disabilities in certain states.

"Some states have come up with the idea of divyang-exclusive child care institutions. We are ready and we will support and sponsor them," Malik said, ensuring that the ministry would provide the necessary backing.

He also underscored the importance of mental health training for government officers, particularly in protecting children with disabilities or mental health challenges.

Specialized courses will be introduced to equip the officers with the skills needed to provide appropriate care and protection to these vulnerable children, he said. PTI UZM AS AS