Govt to make all efforts for finding solution to Naga political issue: CM

Kohima, Feb 27 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said that the state will make all efforts to find the final solution to the decades-old Naga political issue as the younger generation needs to realize their full potential.

The State Government has been playing the role of an active facilitator in the peace talks, the chief minister said while presenting the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly.

“Our children today have high aspirations in life like their peers in other parts of the world. We owe the younger generation a secure future and to achieve that, make all possible efforts to resolve the Naga political issue so that our children can realise their full potential,” he said.

The Naga insurgency began in 1947. To find a solution to the decades-old problem, the Centre has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Group (NNPG), comprising at least seven groups, since 2017.

The Modi government inked a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and Agreed Position with NNPGs in 2017. However, the final solution is yet to be attained with NSCN-IM remaining adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

Signing of the agreements had raised hopes of lasting peace, Rio said adding that the state would have the final peace accord soon.

The chief minister called upon all the parties involved, the Government of India and the Naga Political groups, to arrive at a solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive at the earliest. PTI NBS NN