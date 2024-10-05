Govt to mark Cerebral Palsy day on Sunday with awareness campaigns to foster inclusivity

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Government has planned to mark World Cerebral Palsy Day on Sunday with a series of awareness campaigns across the country to foster inclusivity and empower those living with the disorder.

This year's theme, '#UniquelyCP', focuses on highlighting that an individual's disability is not their sole identity, but their distinct capabilities and strengths enable them to achieve their goals in life, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, through its Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), will spearhead national-level efforts to amplify the voices of people with cerebral palsy.

Various national institutes and regional centres under the department will host programmes designed to raise awareness, break stereotypes, and celebrate the talents and uniqueness of individuals living with the disorder.

The awareness campaign will address the societal challenges often faced by individuals with cerebral palsy, aiming to shift the narrative from one of limitations to one of empowerment and inclusion, the statement said.

By emphasizing that people with cerebral palsy can achieve great things despite their challenges, the government said it hopes to foster a more understanding and inclusive society.