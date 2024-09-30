Govt to mark Older Persons Day with month-long activities promoting senior citizen welfare

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The government is set to mark the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) on Tuesday, with a series of activities throughout the month to promote senior citizen welfare.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, will preside over the celebrations in New Delhi as the chief guest, while Minister of State B.L. Verma will attend as the guest of honour.

The month-long programme will centre on the theme of intergenerational bonding and will highlight the importance of respecting and caring for older persons.

According to an official statement, the ministry has planned multiple initiatives, including the launch of the Senior Citizen Welfare Portal, which will provide comprehensive information on various schemes and policies aimed at elderly welfare.

A mega cultural event titled "Celebrating Graceful Ageing: Life Begins at 60" will take place on October 24, eaturing performances by artists aged 70 years and above.

This event will highlight themes of active ageing, intergenerational solidarity, and traditional Indian systems of care and respect.

On October 1, a pledge-taking ceremony and distribution of aid to senior citizens will be held at an educational institution in New Delhi, in the presence of Dr. Kumar.

Additionally, the MoSJE will organize Rashtriya Vayoshree Camps at 51 locations across India to provide assistive devices to senior citizens, enhancing their mobility and well-being.

The Ministry has also urged collaboration with other ministries, including the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Education, Rural Development, and Tourism, to organise initiatives focusing on senior citizen welfare, especially in rural areas.

The National Institute of Social Defence will launch a talk series on October 16, addressing key issues such as senior citizens’ rights and the importance of healthy ageing.

As part of this campaign, the government has also launched a quiz and pledge campaign on the MyGov platform, aimed at raising awareness among the youth and encouraging commitment to the cause of elderly welfare. The month-long celebration will culminate with a grand finale in New Delhi at the end of October, the statement said.