Govt to open 65 public health centres in Kalyana Karnataka region

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) The state government on Friday said it has decided to open 65 primary health centres in 'Kalyana Karnataka' (earlier known as Hyderabad-Karnataka region).

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao acknowledged that Kalyana Karnataka has a shortfall of about 65 primary health centres and his government is committed to rectifying this imbalance.

“It is planned to start 65 primary health centres from the current year itself in collaboration with Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board,” he said in a statement on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that repairing the building of all district hospitals, taluk hospitals, and community health centres in the state is one of the government's priorities.