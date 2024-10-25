Govt to pay full salary to doctors pursuing PG courses: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) Doctors who are pursuing Post Graduate (PG) courses would be considered on duty and will receive a full salary, a spokesperson of the state government said on Friday.

Advertisment

Earlier, a cabinet decision had reduced the salary to 40 per cent for those on study leave, which adversely affected doctors opting for further studies.

The Himachal Pradesh government decided to exclude doctors pursuing Post Graduate (PG) courses, senior Residency (SRship) or DM-level studies from the purview of study leave and consider it 'on duty', following the direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he said in a statement issued here.

"Postgraduate medical students in Himachal Pradesh will now receive their full salaries while they pursue their courses. These doctors balance patient care responsibilities with their educational commitments, which is vital for their professional growth and the state's healthcare system", Sukhu said.

Advertisment

By ensuring full pay, the government aims to support their dedication, enhancing the quality of training for doctors and the healthcare services available to the public. This is expected to lead to better patient outcomes and foster a more robust healthcare system, ultimately benefiting communities throughout the state, he added.

This decision follows a recent meeting where a delegation of medical officers approached the chief minister regarding the 40 per cent reduction in their salaries.

The Himachal Medical Officers' Association President Dr Rajesh said "This addresses a major concern for doctors, as the previous provision of only 40 per cent of their salary was discouraging. PTI BPL HIG HIG