Govt to preserve Pehowa's cultural heritage, develop it as tourist destination: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said the government is working to implement plans to preserve the cultural heritage of the pilgrimage town of Pehowa in Kurukshetra and develop it as a grand tourist destination.

Among the heritage sites in Kurukshetra, the Brahma Sarovar is a symbol of our culture, and it is the government's responsibility to preserve it, Saini said.

An important aspect is that the sarovar and the surrounding pilgrimage site, spread over 102 acres, attract migratory birds from across the country and abroad during certain seasons, he said in an official statement.

To preserve this, the government is undertaking the renovation and conservation of pilgrimage sites so that future generations can witness this cultural heritage, he added.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme held at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra's Thana village.

Earlier, he inspected the Brahma Sarovar pilgrimage site and planted a sapling. The chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the village's development.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is rapidly carrying out development work. Today, due to the construction of national highways, travel from one corner of the state to another can be completed in three to four hours, and there is no district left unconnected by a National Highway, he said.

BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal, said development works are being carried out not only in Kurukshetra but across Haryana, based on the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek'.

Saini has given numerous projects to Seonsar and Thana villages of the Pehowa constituency, which in the coming time will give Pehowa pilgrimage town a new identity as a world-renowned tourist destination, Jindal said.