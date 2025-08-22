Govt to provide adequate compensation for every loss caused by floods: CM Mann

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab), Aug 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the AAP government will provide adequate compensation to the people for every loss caused by floods in the state.

The chief minister on Friday visited the flood-hit areas in Kapurthala district and met the affected villagers.

Incessant rain in the hill states has brought about this situation in Punjab, Mann said, adding that the AAP government is committed to bail out the people in this hour of grave crisis.

Mann also said he is regularly monitoring the situation unfolding in the state due to the floods.

The state government is duty bound to ensure relief to the people, Mann said, adding that he has asked the concerned officials to find ways and means to ensure that damages caused by such natural disasters can be averted or minimised.

The chief minister said the state government has ordered a special 'girdawari' (loss assessment) to ascertain the losses incurred due to the floods.

Officials have been directed to ensure that the 'girdawari' is done in a fair manner so that people are duly compensated for their losses.

"Every loss of crop, cattle, house, etc., will be covered in the special 'girdawari' to fully compensate the people," Mann said.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab received heavy rain in the past few weeks, leading to increased flow of water in the Beas and Sutlej rivers.

The worst-affected areas in Punjab include Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district and some villages in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran districts. PTI CHS ARI