Govt to provide farm loan waiver but will ensure only genuine, eligible farmers benefit: Bawankule

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said the state government will definitely implement a farm loan waiver scheme but only after ensuring that it benefits genuine and eligible farmers.

The government does not want to announce a loan waiver scheme in a hasty manner, he said.

Earlier this month, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods during this year's monsoon. As per the data, as many as 29 of the total 36 districts and 253 (out of 358) talukas suffered due to heavy rains.

The opposition parties have been demanding a complete loan waiver for the affected farmers.

Talking to a Marathi news channel in Nagpur, Bawankule said, "The government is committed to introducing a crop loan waiver, but it will be designed in such a way that only real farmers who have taken loans for agricultural purposes will benefit. Those who have built farmhouses or large houses on their agricultural land and shown such loans as farm-related will not be eligible." The government's objective is to bring in a fair and transparent scheme that supports only the cultivators who are facing distress, he said.

"There are several farmers who are sincerely engaged in agriculture activities, but have suffered losses due to external factors. We want to help and support such farmers," he said, adding that a committee has already been formed to study and identify the deserving beneficiaries.

Responding to the ongoing protests by former minister Bachchu Kadu, former MP Raju Shetti and others demanding immediate loan waiver, Bawankule said, "We invited them for meetings three times, but they refused to attend saying there was no need for discussions. The government does not wish to announce a scheme hastily that ends up benefiting non-eligible persons." Bawankule added that even if the waiver is implemented a little later, the government will bear the interest on crop loans during the interim period.

"Whenever the loan waiver is introduced, the payment will go directly to the banks and not into farmers' hands. The debt burden on farmers' accounts will be cleared, but no cash will be given," he clarified.

The minister further said that all banks have been instructed not to recover loans forcibly from farmers and also not to adjust government subsidies against outstanding loans.

"If any bank uses subsidy funds to settle loans, strict action will be taken," he warned.

Reaffirming the government's intent, Bawankule said, "We will certainly implement the crop loan waiver as promised in our party manifesto. But right now, farmers also need immediate support in terms of cash flow and better access roads to their fields." He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will chair a meeting later on Thursday, to be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with senior ministers and officials, to discuss farmers' demands.

"There are 36 districts in Maharashtra, and identifying genuine farmers among registered ones is a massive task. We need time to ensure the right people benefit, while also looking into fertiliser supply and cash availability for the upcoming rabi season," Bawankule said. PTI ND NP