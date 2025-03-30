Govt to release 2 TMC water from Bhadra dram for standing crops, drinking: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the government has decided to release 2 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from the Bhadra reservoir between April 1 and 5 to allow water flow in the Tungabhadra canals for crops and drinking water in Kalyana Karnataka region.

"As an Ugadi gift to our hardworking farmers and the people of Kalyana Karnataka, I am happy to share that we have decided to release 2 TMC of water from Bhadra reservoir between April 1st and 5th to allow water flow in the Tungabhadra canals. This will help protect standing crops in Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir while ensuring adequate drinking water for these districts," he said in a statement.

As on March 30, Bhadra reservoir had 28 TMC of live storage. "11 TMC is needed for irrigation till May 8 and 14 TMC for drinking water - leaving a cushion of 3 TMC," he said.

From April 6, canals will be used only for drinking water supply. "Our government is committed to standing by our farmers and people, every step of the way," the CM said. PTI KSU KH