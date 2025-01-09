Govt to restore 250-year-old Langthabal palace once served as Manipur capital: CM

Imphal, Jan 9 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that his government would restore the old Langthabal palace, built nearly 250 years ago and served as the capital of the erstwhile Manipur kingdom.

Singh said that the palace, in which Manipur icon Maharaja Gambhir Singh died in 1834, will be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

A portion of Langthabal palace in Imphal West district has been under the occupation of the Assam Rifles since the British era. The force would be relocated to another place.

“The old Langthabal palace will be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. A committee consisting of teachers from universities will be constituted (for guiding the restoration work)," the CM said at a programme on the occasion of Gambhir Singh’s death anniversary.

A project on the rejuvenation of Chandranadi, a water channel built in the 18th century near the palace, will also be taken up with an initial cost of Rs 10 crore, the chief minister said.

Langthabal palace is situated on a hillock south of Imphal near a road that led to Myanmar, previously known as Burma. It served as the capital of the Manipur kingdom during the reign of Maharaja Bhagyachandra from 1779 to 1796 CE.

Bhagyachandra was the father of Gambhir Singh who shifted to the palace in 1827 after the liberation of Manipur from Burmese occupation following the Anglo-Burmese war. The palace also served as the capital of Manipur till 1844.

Singh said "Gambhir Singh occupies a significant place in the history of the state. Burma had occupied Manipur for seven years (1819 to 1826) but Gambhir Singh liberated Manipur from the occupation. Through the Treaty of Yandaboo signed between the British and Burma, Manipur was recognised as a sovereign kingdom." The chief minister again mentioned that the cause of the ongoing violence in the state after Meiteis demanded Scheduled Tribe status in 2023, which was opposed by "some groups".

"Meiteis demanded Scheduled Tribe status to the Central government. The Centre may give it a nod or not. Opposition against the demand is also alright. However, a rally was organised against that (on May 3, 2023). On that day, many homes of the Meiteis were burnt and attacked. There may be an agenda behind it but the immediate cause was that. I said it yesterday as well," Singh said.

In another function, Singh raised the concern on lack of records and documentations on the history of the state. He said a General Knowledge book titled ‘Know Your Manipur’, containing detailed knowledge on Manipur would be brought out this year on January 21, the Statehood Day.

Singh that a 22-minute film ‘Chahi Taret Khuntakpa’ (Seven Years’ Devastation) would be telecast on History Channel. The movie is on the seven years when Manipur was under the occupation of a Burmese empire.

The CM said a full-length film on the period would also be produced, which could be screened at various halls in the state.

He encouraged making of a short film on the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891 too, stating that his government would fund it. PTI COR NN