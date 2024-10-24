Govt to rope in youth volunteers to spread awareness about MY Bharat portal

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Centre will engage youth volunteers to visit colleges across the country and ramp up enrolment on the MY Bharat portal, a one stop platform to empower Indian youth and contribute to realising the prime minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said his ministry has set a target of increasing the registration on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal to 5 crore from the current 1.55 crore.

Youth volunteers will visit 5,000 colleges across India in the first phase under the MY Bharat initiative to spread awareness about the opportunities that can be availed through the portal, Mandaviya said.

"They will deliver presentations to inspire and encourage students to contribute to realising the prime minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

The portal offers a wide range of opportunities, including experiential learning, volunteer opportunities and professional tools like CV builder.

"Going forward, we aim to expand these offerings to include skilling initiatives, online learning modules, access to job portals and deepening its engagement with educational institutions," the minister said.

"In future plans are to provide youth with career development and skill enhancement opportunities by integrating this portal with the National Career Service portal," Mandaviya stated.

"MY Bharat is more than just a platform; it serves as the anchor of a movement to mobilise young people to contribute meaningfully towards building a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the platform for youth on National Unity Day (October 31) in 2023.

The MY Bharat portal is envisioned as a pivotal, technology-driven facilitator for youth development and youth-led development, with the overarching goal of providing equitable opportunities to empower the youth in realising their aspirations and contributing to the creation of a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India).

It is a 'Phygital Platform' (physical plus digital) comprising physical activity along with an opportunity to connect digitally. The fusion of physical activities and digital connectivity reflects the modern, dynamic nature of the platform.

Youth across the country can register on the MY Bharat portal (https://www.mybharat.gov.in/) and sign up for various opportunities and events. PTI PLB DV DV