Govt to strictly enforce accessibility standards with fines, NOC denials

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Buildings and digital platforms that fail to meet accessibility standards could face penalties, including fines and denial of no-objection certificates, as the Department of Disability Affairs has finalised stringent guidelines to create a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities.

Advertisment

The new measures also include mechanisms to ensure accountability. The initiative aligns with a recent Supreme Court directive, which gave the Centre three months to implement mandatory accessibility standards under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, an official said.

"We are conducting extensive consultations with advocacy groups, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers to finalise the non-negotiable standards. These guidelines will include strict enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance," the official said.

The proposed framework aims to empower state commissioners to play a central role in the enforcement. Any non-compliance could attract fines starting at Rs 10,000 for the first offense and going up to Rs 5 lakh for repeated violations, the official said.

Advertisment

The department emphasised that accessibility is a collective responsibility.

"It is not just the government's duty. Every citizen and private sector entity providing public services must ensure inclusivity," the official added.

Regulators will also be tasked with ensuring adherence to these standards across public spaces, websites, and portals.

Advertisment

Another senior official involved in the initiative, highlighted the collaborative approach being adopted.

"We are in touch with ministries, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), and disability advocacy groups to develop minimum, non-negotiable standards that ensure inclusivity," he said.

The upcoming guidelines aim to bridge gaps in the earlier self-regulatory approach, marking a significant step toward building a more inclusive India for persons with disabilities, department officials noted. PTI UZM RHL