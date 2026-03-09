Govt to study exam fee structure of Centre, other states for reserved category candidates: Shelar

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will study the examination fee structure followed by the Centre and other states for reserved category candidates before taking a decision on additional concessions, state minister Ashish Shelar said in the assembly on Monday.
Replying to a calling attention motion raised by Shweta Mahale (BJP), Shelar said the government has initiated reforms to streamline recruitment examinations so that candidates do not have to appear for multiple tests and pay separate fees for similar posts across different departments.
"A committee will study the examination fee concessions given to such candidates in recruitment exams conducted by the Centre and other states, following which the government will take an appropriate decision, which could include granting more than 50 per cent concession," Shelar said.
He said the government has decided to rationalise recruitment examinations to reduce the financial burden on candidates and make the process more transparent and efficient.
Under the new system, examinations for similar posts across departments will be streamlined, ensuring that candidates do not have to appear repeatedly for multiple exams for the same position, he said.
The government is also introducing a "cadre bucketing" concept under which multiple posts within the same cadre will be grouped together and filled through a single examination, Shelar said.
Shelar said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has so far filled around 1.2 lakh posts through the 'Mahabharati' recruitment drive and has decided to recruit for more than 70,000 additional posts in the current budget.
He said the government is positive about providing further relief to candidates from reserved categories, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Nomadic Tribes and Other Backward Classes.
He also said the government is considering putting a cap on examination fees charged by private agencies conducting recruitment tests, if necessary.
Shelar added that a comprehensive reform programme to improve the functioning of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission is underway and proposals related to recruitment processes, online systems and examination management will soon be placed before the state cabinet. PTI MR BNM