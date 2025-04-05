`Govt to take care of education of 2-year-old who lost family in firecracker godown blast'

Bhopal, Apr 5 (PTI) The government will make arrangements for the education of a two-year-old girl who lost her family in an explosion at a firecracker godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

He was speaking after visiting relatives of the victims of the tragedy at Sandalpur in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

Twenty-one persons including five children were killed and six injured following a massive explosion at an illegal firecracker warehouse near Deesa in Gujarat earlier this week.

Chouhan described the incident as "heart-wrenching." "Two families of Sandalpur have been completely wiped out. One family has only a (two-year-old) girl named Naina left, besides her grandmother. In the other family, no one survived, there are only relatives," he told reporters.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said it is the responsibility of society and the government to make proper arrangements for Naina's upbringing and education, he said.

"I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh that the families of the victims are being taken care of. We will make complete arrangements for Naina's education. She has been sanctioned Rs 5,000 every month under the Bal Ashirwad Yojana. She will get free education in a Digital Convent School," Chouhan added.

The financial assistance provided by the MP and Gujarat governments will be put in fixed deposits and it will increase to Rs 75 lakh when Naina grows up, he said.

"If she needs education in between, this amount will be used," he said.

Of the 21 victims, ten belonged to a part of Dewas district that falls under Chouhan's Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. PTI ADU KRK