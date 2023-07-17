Govt to take firm decision on ‘anti-farmer agriculture laws’: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the government will take a firm decision on the anti-farmer agricultural laws implemented by the previous BJP government in the state.

Speaking to a delegation of farmers led by legislators B R Patil and Darshan Puttannaiah, who met him today, Siddaramaiah said the government will take decisions to protect the interest of farmers.

“The Land Reforms Act has been discussed and a clear decision will be taken within the next session. There was a discussion in the House today about the amendment of the APMC Act. He said that a separate meeting will be held to discuss the problems of farmers in detail,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said. PTI GMS GMS ANE