Govt to train tribal students in semiconductor technology: Arjun Munda

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Centre will provide training to tribal students in semiconductor technology in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science.

Advertisment

In partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the tribal affairs ministry also plans to use satellite-based technology on a pilot basis to improve mobile and internet connectivity in remote tribal villages.

Officials said there are high prospects of jobs in the semiconductor industry in the coming years against the backdrop of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) launched by the government.

The ISM is a specialised and independent business division within the Digital India Corporation that aims to build a vibrant semiconductor and display ecosystem to enable India's emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

Advertisment

The tribal affairs ministry, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), will establish a training fab unit which will offer a course on semiconductor technology to tribal students.

An official said, "2100 NSQF-certified level 6.0 and 6.5 trainings in semiconductor technology will be offered over three years." This will be an advanced job-oriented programme for 200 students with the potential of high-paying placements in the industry.

IISc Director G Rangarajan said the country wants to become self-dependent and self-sufficient in the area of semiconductors, and the institute will provide the best possible training to tribal students.

Advertisment

Launching the initiatives at an event here, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the ministry wants to connect them with the PM-JANMAN scheme.

The PM-JANMAN, with a budget of around Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities.

"When we are moving forward for a Viksit Bharat, it is important that tribals are not left behind," the minister said.

Advertisment

Munda also asked officials to give more emphasis on mobile connectivity in remote tribal areas.

The officials said many tribal villages face inadequate connectivity because of geographical remoteness and terrain difficulties, and the ministry, in partnership with ISRO, plans to use satellite-based technology on a pilot basis to improve the connectivity of such tribal villages.

"V-SAT stations will be established to resolve connectivity issues (community internet, e-governance, societal development) in 80 villages in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. The project will be extended to other states in the next phase," an official said.

Advertisment

ISRO chairman S Somanath, in a video message, said V-SAT connectivity will help the ministry handle education and healthcare-related activities.

He said that the ministry could leverage satellite-based technology in areas such as agriculture and identifying tribal land going ahead.

The ministry also signed pacts for a partnership with AIIMS-Delhi to establish "Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chair on Tribal Health and Haematology" at the renowned health institute.

Advertisment

It will serve as a multi-disciplinary platform for conducting advanced research on tribal health issues with special emphasis on sickle cell anaemia. AIIMS will also organise training programmes for doctors and paramedical staff working in tribal areas, the officials said.

The ministry is also collaborating with IIT-Delhi and IIM-Calcutta to develop a countrywide entrepreneurship ecosystem for the tribal youth.

This partnership aims to create a sustainable social impact through tribal enterprises and startups, and raise awareness about entrepreneurship among tribal communities.

This collaboration will provide comprehensive support, including ideation, funding, incubation, branding, marketing, and access to national and international markets to tribal artisans and producers, thereby enabling wider market access for their products, the officials said. PTI GVS GVS ANB ANB