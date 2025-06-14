Govt to transform Delhi to 'Dilwalon Ki Dilli' soon: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the government will soon issue strict orders to prevent defacement of walls.

At a book launch event here, she said she envisions transforming the capital into a true "Dilwalon Ki Dilli" where Delhi is clean, the Yamuna River is pure and serene, and the city is lush with greenery.

She emphasised that achieving this vision will require taking some focused and effective measures.

"We do not want Delhi's walls to be stained with unregulated paintings or covered with posters. We cannot allow this to happen. We will soon issue strict orders to prevent such defacement," she said.

She also appealed to the people of Delhi to actively contribute toward keeping the city clean.

Gupta spoke during the launch of the book "Basics of Landscaping" held at the Delhi Secretariat. The event was attended by MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi's Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the book's author Dr Ajay Kumar Kaushik and Delhi Police Special Commissioner Robin Hibu.

The chief minister stressed that a city does not belong to the government alone, it belongs to its people.

"No government can keep a city clean without the participation of its citizens. There is a shared desire among all of us to see the Yamuna clean, Delhi green, and the city spotless. I truly want Delhi to become 'Dilwalon Ki Dilli'. For this, collective effort is essential," she added.

The chief minister said with concern that Delhi's walls are currently dirty, plastered with posters and discoloured with unauthorised wall paintings.

She asserted, "We want to put an end to this. Strict directives will be issued soon to curb this practice. We will not allow anyone to deface our city," she added.

Lamenting that previous governments never launched genuine initiatives to beautify Delhi, she alleged that they made no real effort to make the city clean.

"The earlier regimes may have emptied Delhi's treasury, but they failed to sweep away its dust," she charged.

She vowed to beautify every part of Delhi and restore the Yamuna to its pristine state.

"We will develop parks and walking tracks along the Yamuna's banks so that people can come and enjoy its beauty," she added. PTI SLB HIG