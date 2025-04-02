Govt transfers Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav to BSF as DIG

New Delhi: The Union government has transferred Chandigarh Director General of Police Surendra Singh Yadav as deputy inspector general in the Border Security Force.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Tuesday for shifting the 1997-batch AGMUT cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Union Territory to the border guarding force that is headquartered in Delhi.

Yadav was appointed as the Chandigarh DGP in March last year.

The order said Yadav "may be relieved immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre".

Raj Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer currently posted as Inspector General in Chandigarh, has been directed by the MHA to "look after" the charge of DGP till further orders.

As per rules, officers in the rank of deputy inspector general to additional DG can be appointed as DGP in Chandigarh by temporarily upgrading or downgrading the post on a case-to-case basis.