Ranchi: Jharkhand Labour department will try to convince the family members of a deceased migrant labourer of the state, who was killed in an alleged crossfire between police and criminals in Saudi Arabia on October 16, for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to pave the way for bringing the body of the worker, officials said.

Jharkhand Labour Commissioner Ravi Ranjan Vikram told PTI that they would ask officials in Giridih district to convince the family members for a NOC, which is a mandatory requirement for bringing back the body as per rules in Saudi Arabia.

Team leader of the state migrant control cell, Shikha Lakra, told PTI that the matter is with the Public Prosecution Office in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is still on, so it will take some more time for the body to reach India.

"We need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the family members to start the process of bringing back the body. The body will be released only after clearance from the Saudi Arabia police and the public prosecution office, and NOC is mandatory. Unfortunately, the wife of the deceased worker is reluctant to hand over the NOC," added Shikha Lakra.

Sikander Ali, a social activist who works on migrant workers issue, told PTI that the youth identified as Vijay Kumar Mahato, a native of Dudhpaniya village in Madh Gopali panchayat under Dumri block of Giridih district, had been working in a private company in Saudi Arabia as a tower line fitter for the last nine months.

"He had sent a voice message on WhatsApp to his wife (Basanti Devi) on October 16 night that he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout and had received injuries. The wife informed her in-laws the same day, but they were under the impression that he was being treated. It was on October 24 that the private company where he worked informed them that he had died in the shootout. The wife feels that if NOC is given, then the authorities might send the body only and not pay them compensation," said Ali.

"The deceased person's wife has been making repeated requests to the government for the return of the body along with compensation. They need the compensation as he was the sole breadwinner of the family," said Ali.

As per information provided by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to the Jharkhand government, the incident took place in the Jeddah region, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly and BJP president Babulal Marandi shared on his social media handle a request to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing back the body of the deceased labourer.